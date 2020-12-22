Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 22/12/2020

On the 22 of December 2020 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company‘s consolidated annual report for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020.

Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020 was presented.