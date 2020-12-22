 

Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 22/12/2020

On the 22 of December 2020 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company‘s consolidated annual report for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020.

Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020 was presented.

Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company‘s profit distribution.

                                                                                                                (thousand EUR)

Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward 14.799
Net result for the current year 4.986
Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year -183
Distributable result 19.602
Transfers to the obligatory reserves -
Transfers to other reserves -
To be paid as dividends  -
To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members -
Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward  19.602

﻿No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2020.

Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00

Attachment


Disclaimer

