Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 22/12/2020
On the 22 of December 2020 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:
Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company‘s consolidated annual report for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020.
Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020 was presented.
Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2020 ended 31 August 2020.
Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company‘s profit distribution.
(thousand EUR)
|Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward
|14.799
|Net result for the current year
|4.986
|Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year
|-183
|Distributable result
|19.602
|Transfers to the obligatory reserves
|-
|Transfers to other reserves
|-
|To be paid as dividends
|-
|To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members
|-
|Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward
|19.602
No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2020.
Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00
