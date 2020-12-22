 

Blackstone to Invest in Liftoff to Help Fuel Future Growth

Liftoff, a global performance-based mobile app marketing optimization platform, announced today it has reached a definitive agreement for a majority investment from private equity funds managed by Blackstone (NYSE:BX, “Blackstone”). This strategic partnership marks a new phase in Liftoff’s continuing mission to develop industry-leading technology and product solutions that help marketers grow their engaged user bases through initial and ongoing engagement efforts.

Founded in 2012, Liftoff partners with mobile app marketers to grow their platforms globally. Liftoff’s best-in-class technology solutions deliver more than one billion engaging ads each day to high value users in more than 90 countries and across more than 500,000 mobile publishers. As content consumption increasingly shifts to mobile devices, the company is well positioned to serve the high-growth mobile app ecosystem as a leader in programmatic user acquisition and retention. Liftoff has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. in each of the last four years. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Liftoff has additional offices in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Berlin, London, Paris, Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Blackstone has been an active investor in digital content and advertising technology, including recent investments in Ancestry, Bumble, and Vungle. Liftoff’s partnership with Blackstone reflects a shared belief in the future growth potential of the industry and long-term vision to build on Liftoff’s leadership position. Blackstone’s investment will help enable Liftoff to further accelerate investment priorities, expand its global footprint, and fuel future growth initiatives.

Sachin Bavishi, Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “Liftoff is a market leader and a key growth partner for many of the world’s leading mobile app developers through its extensive global reach and strong programmatic capabilities. This investment reflects our high conviction in both mobile content and mobile advertising, and we believe that Blackstone’s extensive resources and expertise will help enable Liftoff to further capitalize on its strong momentum and significant growth potential. We are very excited to partner with Liftoff’s talented founders to continue to provide best-in-class solutions to the industry.”

