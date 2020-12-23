 

DGAP-News Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Modern industrial and commercial park to be built at Wiesloch/Walldorf site

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.12.2020, 18:21  |  66   |   |   

DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Modern industrial and commercial park to be built at Wiesloch/Walldorf site

23.12.2020 / 18:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Heidelberg) has reached a further milestone as part of its planned site and structural optimization measures. The sale of an area of around 130,000 square meters to the VGP Group will create a new, modern industrial and commercial park at the Wiesloch/Walldorf site. A corresponding purchase agreement was signed today. VGP is a family-run European developer, operator and owner of high-quality logistics and commercial properties. The company has a fully integrated business model and many years of experience along the entire value chain, from land acquisition and development to asset and property management. Heidelberg achieves a purchase price in the mid double-digit million-euro range.

"By using space more efficiently, we will save considerable costs at Heidelberg in the future. In addition, we will use the funds this frees up to strengthen our liquidity in times of the Covid-19 pandemic and to press ahead with strategic investments for the future on the path of our digital transformation," said Rainer Hundsdörfer, CEO of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG. "In VGP, we have found an experienced real estate developer as a partner who will market the space at the Wiesloch/Walldorf site in a future-proof manner in close coordination with the municipalities and Heidelberg."

Jan van Geet, Chairman of the Management Board of VGP, is also very pleased about the acquisition of the site: "We are very pleased that we have succeeded in acquiring this unique site. In close and trusting cooperation with the seller Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, the municipalities and the city of Heidelberg, we were able to realize the acquisition very quickly. We plan to realign the site strategically and develop a modern industrial and commercial park here for long-term tenants from a variety of sectors. In this way, we want to make a sustainable contribution to the creation of new jobs and the economic development of the region." Van Geet adds, "Sustainability and energy efficiency are key parameters for the properties developed by VGP. These aspects will also play a central role in the development of the VGP Park in Wiesloch/Walldorf."

Seite 1 von 5
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Modern industrial and commercial park to be built at Wiesloch/Walldorf site DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG / Key word(s): Disposal Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Modern industrial and commercial park to be built at Wiesloch/Walldorf site 23.12.2020 / 18:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-DD: va-Q-tec AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Listing of Haier Smart Home's H-Shares to Establish 'A＋D＋H' Global ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung deutlich überzeichnet
DGAP-DD: HelloFresh SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Abivax' Covid-19-Phase-2b/3-miR-AGE-Studie mit ABX464 von der französischen Regierung zum ...
DGAP-News: Abivax's Covid-19 Phase 2b/3 miR-AGE trial with ABX464 declared Research National Priority by the ...
DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE deutsch
EQS-Adhoc: Liwet Holding AG has obtained a block on the registration of the capital increase - Swiss Steel ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
CAG International AG mit neuem Höchstkurs
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. engagiert Canaccord Genuity Corp. als ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Zulassung erteilt: Kalifornien steht diesem Unternehmen jetzt offen!
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-DD: K+S Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:21 Uhr
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Moderner Industrie- und Gewerbepark entsteht am Standort Wiesloch/Walldorf (deutsch)
18:21 Uhr
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Moderner Industrie- und Gewerbepark entsteht am Standort Wiesloch/Walldorf
18.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (deutsch)
11.12.20
Heidelberger Druck: Verkauf des belgischen Druckchemikalien-Standorts
11.12.20
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert seinen belgischen Produktionsstandort für Druckchemikalien an die DC Druck Chemie GmbH (deutsch)
11.12.20
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg sells its Belgian production site for printing chemicals to DC Druck Chemie GmbH
11.12.20
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert seinen belgischen Produktionsstandort für Druckchemikalien an die DC Druck Chemie GmbH
02.12.20
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen: Neues Joint Venture in China
02.12.20
Heidelberger Druck will Schlagkraft in China erhöhen
02.12.20
DGAP-News: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg will Wettbewerbsposition im Wachstumsmarkt China ausbauen - Produktions-Joint-Venture mit Masterwork vereinbart (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
15.379
HEIDELBERGER DRUCK: Top-Performer in 2014?
26.05.20
2
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen: Kursziel sinkt nach Zahlen weiter ab
23.05.20
2
Extremer Montag erwartet: Anleger von Heidelberg Pharma sollten auf aktuelle Neuigkeiten DRINGEND re
12.03.20
27
Sensationelle Stärke zeigt die Heidelberger Druck Aktie – deshalb geht es noch viel höher