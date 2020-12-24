 

Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 13:00  |  48   |   |   

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

24 December 2020

Vast Resources plc
(“Vast” or the “Company”)

Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity

In line with its regulatory obligations, Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that, pursuant to the issue of warrants to subscribers to the open offer completed on 1 August 2016 (the “Open Offer Warrants”), holders of Open Offer Warrants have elected to exercise 12,212 Open Offer Warrants.  Each Open Offer Warrant entitles the holder to one ordinary share of 0.1 pence each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”) at a price of 0.5 pence per Ordinary Share.  Notice of exercise of the Warrants was received by Vast on 23 December 2020.  Accordingly, the Company has today issued 12,212 new Ordinary Shares.  £61.06 has been received by the Company as a result of the exercise of the Open Offer Warrants.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for 12,212 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the AIM market with admission expected to occur on or around 4 January 2021 (“Admission”).  The issued new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares.

Following Admission of the new Ordinary Shares the issued ordinary share capital of Vast will consist of 20,976,232,851 Ordinary Shares.  There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury.  20,976,232,851 represents the total number of voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com, follow the Company on Twitter @vast_resources and LinkedIn, or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea - CEO
Andrew Hall

  		www.vastplc.com
 +44 (0) 20 7846 0974
Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser 
Roland Cornish 
James Biddle

  		www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 020 7628 3396
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Joint Broker
 Richard Morrison
Caroline Rowe

  		www.spangel.co.uk
  +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker
 Richard Hutchison

  		www.axcap247.com
  +44 (0) 20 3206 0320
St Brides Partners Limited
Susie Geliher
Beth Melluish  

  		www.stbridespartners.co.uk 
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC

Vast Resources plc is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high-quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company’s Romanian portfolio includes 100% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania’s largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M–3M tonnes exploration target. The Company is now working on confirming an enlarged exploration target of up to 5.8M tonnes.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation License that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Community Diamond Concession, Chiadzwa, in the Marange Diamond Fields.


Vast Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining 24 December 2020 Vast Resources plc(“Vast” or the “Company”) Exercise of Warrants and Issue of Equity In line with its regulatory obligations, Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020
VivoPower International PLC Announces Proposed $250m Australian Distribution Agreement for Tembo ...
Giyani Closes Upsized Private Placement Financing Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately $7.5 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Update on Asset Backed Debt Facility
11.12.20
Director Share Purchase
10.12.20
Update on sales of Baita Plai concentrate
09.12.20
Update on asset backed debt finance and Placing to raise £4.8 million before costs
30.11.20
Result of Annual General Meeting
30.11.20
Total Voting Rights
30.11.20
Progress on asset backed debt finance
26.11.20
Award of rights under the Company’s Share Appreciation Rights Scheme
26.11.20
First commercial sale of Baita Plai concentrate completed