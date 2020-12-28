Awilco Rig 2 Pte. Ltd. (“AR2”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Awilco Drilling PLC (“Awilco Drilling”), has notified Keppel FELS Limited (“KFELS”) that it has exercised its contractual termination right under the newbuilding contract between KFELS and AR2 for the construction of a semi-submersible drilling rig, Nordic Spring, as a result of breaches under the Vessel Construction Contract. At the same time, AR2 has also exercised its contractual rights under the contract and given KFELS notice of termination as a result of Force Majeure.



The vessel construction contract provides that on termination AR2 will be entitled to a refund of the instalments paid to KFELS of USD 43.0 million plus accrued interest.