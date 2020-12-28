 

Awilco Drilling PLC Nordic Spring - Termination of Vessel Construction Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.12.2020, 18:36  |  60   |   |   

Awilco Rig 2 Pte. Ltd. (“AR2”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Awilco Drilling PLC (“Awilco Drilling”), has notified Keppel FELS Limited (“KFELS”) that it has exercised its contractual termination right under the newbuilding contract between KFELS and AR2 for the construction of a semi-submersible drilling rig, Nordic Spring, as a result of breaches under the Vessel Construction Contract. At the same time, AR2 has also exercised its contractual rights under the contract and given KFELS notice of termination as a result of Force Majeure.

The vessel construction contract provides that on termination AR2 will be entitled to a refund of the instalments paid to KFELS of USD 43.0 million plus accrued interest.

Nordic Spring is one of the two semi-submersible drilling rigs of Moss Maritime CS60 Eco MW design ordered by Awilco Drilling subsidiaries from KFELS, which both now have been terminated. In addition, a separate Awilco Drilling subsidiary has an option for one further rig of the same design.

Aberdeen, 28 December 2020


For further information please contact:
Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Awilco Drilling Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Awilco Drilling PLC Nordic Spring - Termination of Vessel Construction Contract Awilco Rig 2 Pte. Ltd. (“AR2”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Awilco Drilling PLC (“Awilco Drilling”), has notified Keppel FELS Limited (“KFELS”) that it has exercised its contractual termination right under the newbuilding contract between KFELS and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Nano Dimension Prices $250 Million Registered Direct Offering
Monument gibt Abschluss der Joint-Venture-Vereinbarung für Tuckanarra-Projekt in Westaustralien ...
Aqua Metals Achieves Significant Improvements to its Sustainability Focused Battery Recycling ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
Myovant Sciences and Pfizer Announce Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Relugolix in ...
Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
Marathon Patent Group Purchases 70,000 S-19 ASIC Miners from Bitmain for $170 Million
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface ...
China Recycling Energy Corp. Enters into Agreement to Acquire Xi’an Taiying Energy Saving ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Digital Assets Provides Corporate Update and Financial Highlights
Clean Power Capital Corp. Added to the CSE Composite Index and the CSE25 Index as of December 18, ...
MedMira Reports First Quarter Results FY2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Awilco Drilling PLC: WilPhoenix downtime
04.12.20
Awilco Drilling PLC: Receipt of Notice of Termination of Construction Contract

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.09.20
560
Awilco Drilling - zweistellige Dividendenrendite nachhaltig?