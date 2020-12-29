Crown Castle to Present at the Citi 2021 Global Technology, Media and Telecom West Conference

HOUSTON, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the Citi 2021 Global Technology, Media and Telecom West Conference. Mr. Schlanger’s presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 45 minutes. The live audio webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at http://www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.



ABOUT CROWN CASTLE