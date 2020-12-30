Plato Gold Corp. Announces Closing of $55,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital stock of Plato (“ Common Share ”) and one common share purchase warrant (a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of CAN$0.10 per Common Share until the date which is thirty-six (36) months following the closing date of the Offering, whereupon the Warrants will expire.

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC ; Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX ) (“ Plato ” or the “ Company ”) announces the closing of the non-brokered private placement of 1,100,000 units (“ Units ”) at a price of CAN$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $55,000, previously announced on November 3, 2020 (the “ Offering ”) and amended on November 24, 2020 and December 11, 2020.

The Corporation intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to conduct drilling on the company's Holloway gold property, prepare the company's Lolita property in Santa Cruz, Argentina for an upcoming drill program, and general working capital purposes.

The participation in the Offering by James Cohen, and Anthony Cohen are “related party transactions” as such terms are defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“), requiring the Corporation, in the absence of exemptions, to obtain a formal valuation for and minority shareholder approval of the “related party transactions”. The Corporation is relying on an exemption from the requirement to obtain formal valuation and minority shareholder approval as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by the Insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Corporation, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities regulatory authorities.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.