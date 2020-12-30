Patient Access Solutions to Open and Manage New Facility in Long Island, N.Y.

This facility, along with internal medicine, will specialize in modalities relevant to anxiety and depression, PTSD and other brain related symptoms. Using new technologies and therapies in the area of neuro informatics, the center will strive to be a “facility of excellence”.

Commack, NY, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (PASO), a provider of healthcare/financial processing and management solutions for the healthcare and dental industries, proudly announces that they are building out and managing, through their management group, PASHealth Management, a new medical facility in Long Island, NY. PASO continues to leverage its core competencies. In addition to strategic relations efforts PASO is aggressively moving forward into the exciting new area of Biological Mental health solutions. Our developing partnerships with cutting edge pioneers in the area of BMD treatments is yielding Insurance reimbursable and effective treatment options for depression, anxiety and other Billion dollar market indications.

Based on early market projections, the facility should generate between $3,000,000-$5,000,000 first year, with a plan to open additional centers during the 2021 calendar year.

This is just one avenue for growth and income for the Company. Additional information to follow in the coming weeks regarding other growth and revenue opportunities.

About Patient Access Solutions Inc. (www.pashealth.com)

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com.

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: general economic and business conditions; competition; unexpected changes in technologies and technological advances; ability to commercialize and manufacture products; results of experimental studies; research and development activities; changes in, or failure to comply with, governmental regulations; and the ability to obtain adequate financing in the future. This information is qualified in its entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors disclosure contained in certain of Patient Access Solutions Inc. Securities and Exchange Commission filings available at http://www.sec.gov.

info@pashealth.com