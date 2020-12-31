 

CEMATRIX Grants Incentive Options to Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.12.2020, 03:21  |  19   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (the “Corporation”) granted incentive stock options to an Executive Officer of the Corporation, pursuant to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, on December 29, 2020 for the purchase of a total of 250,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.59 per share, at any time up to and including December 29, 2025.

ABOUT CEMATRIX
CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Kendrick - President and Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (403) 219-0484

Glen Akselrod – President, Bristol Capital
Phone: (905) 326 1888 ext 1
glen@bristolir.com

Jeff Walker, The Howard Group – Investor Relations
Phone: (888) 221-0915 or (403) 221-0915
jeff@howardgroupinc.com

Forward-looking information: This news release contains certain information that is forward looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as “anticipate”, expect”, “would’ or other similar words). Forward looking statements in this document are intended to provide CEMATRIX security holders and potential investors with information regarding CEMATRIX and its subsidiaries’ future financial and operations plans and outlook. All forward looking statements reflect CEMATRIX’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward looking information. CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made and the risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer the CEMATRIX’s Management Discussion and Analysis dated April 27, 2020 under CEMATRIX’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and other reports filed by CEMATRIX with Canadian securities regulators.


Disclaimer

