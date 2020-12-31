 

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice

This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distributions paid on December 31, 2020 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distributions, payable December 31, 2020 and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

Estimated Sources of Distributions

 

($) Current
Distribution

% Breakdown
of the Current
Distribution

($) Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date

% Breakdown of the
Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date

Net Investment Income

0.0225

45%

0.0225

45%

Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains

0.0192

38%

0.0192

38%

Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains

0.0000

0%

0.0000

0%

Return of Capital

0.0083

17%

0.0083

17%

Total (per common share)

0.0500

100%

0.0500

100%

Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5 years ending on 11/30/2020

 

-1.53%

Disclaimer

