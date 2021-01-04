TEGNA and NBC Renew Affiliation Agreement

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and NBC today announced a comprehensive, multi-year deal that renews station affiliation agreements for 20 TEGNA markets nationwide, including 10 of the top 25 markets for NBC. The 20 markets renewed cover 17 percent of the U.S. audience and nearly 21 million households. TEGNA is the largest independent owner of NBC affiliates.

“As the largest NBC affiliate group among independent station groups, we are proud of our longstanding partnership that serves our communities,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “This new multi-year agreement allows our stations to continue providing consumers and advertisers with premium network content such as TODAY, Sunday Night Football and the Tokyo Olympic Games. We value our collaboration, which enables us to provide must-have national content alongside our award-winning local news, weather and sports.”

“We value our longtime partnership with TEGNA, which includes key markets across the country,” said Philip Martzolf, President, NBC Affiliate Relations. “Together, we look forward to continuing to provide NBC programming to millions of households.”

The new agreement includes full carriage of the NBC broadcast network, including “TODAY,” “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” “Sunday Night Football,” the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, “This Is Us,” “The Voice,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and more.

The agreement includes renewals for these TEGNA-owned NBC affiliates: WXIA in Atlanta, GA; KPNX/KNAZ in Phoenix, AZ; KING in Seattle, WA; KARE in Minneapolis, MN; KUSA in Denver, CO; WKYC in Cleveland, OH; KGW in Portland, OR; WCNC in Charlotte, NC; KSDK in St. Louis, MO; WTHR in Indianapolis, IN; WTLV in Jacksonville, FL; WGRZ in Buffalo, NY; WBIR in Knoxville, TN; WCSH in Portland, ME; KCEN/KAGS in Waco, TX; KTVB in Boise, ID, along with KTFT in Twin Falls, ID; KWES in Odessa-Midland, TX; KJAC in Beaumont, TX; and WLBZ in Bangor, ME.

About TEGNA

TEGNA, Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across, platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005193/en/