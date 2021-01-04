 

Krystal Biotech Appoints Dr. Chris Mason and Dr. Jing Marantz to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases today announced the appointment of Chris Mason, MD, PhD, FRCS, FMedSci, and Jing L. Marantz, MD, PhD, MBA to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Drs. Mason and Marantz to our board of directors,” said Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Krystal Biotech, Inc. “They bring significant gene therapy translational and rare disease commercial strategy expertise that will be invaluable as we continue on our mission to be a fully integrated rare disease company.”

Dr. Mason is a Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at AVROBIO, a clinical-stage, gene therapy company. He is a clinician-scientist with over 25 years of cell and gene therapy experience spanning research and development, clinical medicine, and bioprocessing. He is a Full Professor of Cell and Gene Therapy in the Advanced Centre for Biochemical Engineering, University College London. In 2019, he was elected as a Fellow of The Academy of Medical Sciences. He is also a Founder and Non-Executive Director of OriBiotech, a company focused on next-generation fully-automated cell therapy bioprocessing. Dr. Mason was instrumental in the founding of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the UK-Israel Science Council, and the London Regenerative Medicine Network. He is on the SAB of number of companies as well as the UK Cell & Gene Therapy Catapult and the Canadian Centre for the Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine (CCRM). Dr. Mason is Senior Editor of the journals, ‘Cell and Gene Therapy Insights’ and ‘Regenerative Medicine’.

“I am very excited to join the outstanding team at Krystal Biotech, who are redefining in vivo gene therapy with their promising, redosable HSV-1-based approach,” said Dr. Mason. “Their innovative platform appears ideally suited to deliver the much-needed step change for the treatment of serious skin diseases at commercial scale, as well as the potential to address additional target tissues.”

Dr. Marantz has more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry across roles spanning development, medical affairs, business development, and commercial strategy in multiple specialties and rare diseases. She currently serves as the Senior Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs at Acceleron Pharma. Prior to joining Acceleron in 2020, Dr. Marantz was Senior Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals where she built the medical affairs organization into a global footprint across 19 countries and led two successful global product launches (Onpattro and Givlaari). Prior to Alnylam, Dr. Marantz served as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs, Head of U.S. Medical Affairs and interim Head of Latin America Medical Affairs at Alexion Pharmaceuticals where she was responsible for three marketed rare disease products (Soliris, Strensig, and Kanuma). She previously held leadership positions at Biogen, ARIAD, and Millennium Pharmaceuticals across development, medical affairs, and business development.

Seite 1 von 3
Krystal Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Krystal Biotech Appoints Dr. Chris Mason and Dr. Jing Marantz to its Board of Directors Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases today announced the appointment of Chris Mason, MD, PhD, FRCS, FMedSci, and Jing L. Marantz, MD, PhD, MBA to its board of directors. “We are …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
ICPT Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Class ...
Herbalife Nutrition Announces $600 Million Repurchase of Shares from Icahn Enterprises L.P.
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Berry Corporation Investors of Important January 21 ...
HPQ Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies HP Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff ...
NVCN Deadline Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Neovasc Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead ...
Total Enters a New Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
Arizona Metals Corp to Acquire Key Patented Claims to Expand Kay Mine Project in Arizona and ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results on January 27, 2021
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity