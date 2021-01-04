 

Bombardier Announces Completion of Previously Announced Acquisition and Gains Full Ownership of Aircraft Service Centre in Berlin

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 14:02  |  37   |   |   

  • OEM-trained team in Berlin facility will provide customers with Bombardier’s full suite of world-class aftermarket MRO expertise and capabilities

MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of the aircraft service centre in Berlin that it did not own. Bombardier purchased the shares from Lufthansa Technik AG and ExecuJet Aviation Group AG, thereby allowing Bombardier to establish a wholly-owned service centre in Berlin and further expand its worldwide customer support footprint.

“We welcome the highly talented employees of the Berlin Service Centre to the Bombardier service network,” said Chris Debergh, Vice President, OEM Parts and Services, Bombardier. “We value their expertise and customer focus – as part of the Bombardier team, they will continue to provide best-in-class aircraft maintenance services to our valued operators of Bombardier business aircraft.”

Strategically located at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the service centre has been providing exceptional MRO services to Bombardier business aircraft customers since 1997. With more than 160,000 sq. ft. (15,000 sq. metres) of service capacity and 240 highly-skilled employees on site, the service centre provides customers with the highest-level maintenance and support for Bombardier’s growing fleet of Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets based in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East.

The service centre has received several awards for its technical excellence and customer satisfaction, thanks largely to an experienced and dedicated workforce. Among its many milestones, it was the first in Europe to perform maintenance on Bombardier’s flagship Global 7500 aircraft. The state-of-the-art service centre recently modernized and transformed its shop floor to maximize efficiencies and streamline processes, providing customers with an unsurpassed service experience.

About Bombardier
With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from
Bombardier Business Aircraft. To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, Learjet, Challenger, Global and Global 7500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information
Matthew Nicholls
Bombardier Aviation
Matthew.Nicholls@aero.bombardier.com
+1-514-243-8214


Seite 1 von 2
Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bombardier Announces Completion of Previously Announced Acquisition and Gains Full Ownership of Aircraft Service Centre in Berlin OEM-trained team in Berlin facility will provide customers with Bombardier’s full suite of world-class aftermarket MRO expertise and capabilities MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bombardier today announced the completion of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Designation of EU Home Member State for regulatory purposes
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
BTS acquires Bates Communications to Expand Executive & Team Offerings
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Bombardier Announces Sale of 10 Challenger 350 Business Jets
23.12.20
Bombardier awarded 30-year services contract for Toronto’s Finch West Light Rail Transit project
22.12.20
Bombardier signs landmark deal to fit digital signalling to ELECTROSTAR trains
22.12.20
Bombardier to supply 33 OMNEO Regio 2N trains to SNCF for the Hauts-de-France region
21.12.20
Bombardier's award winning VLocity trains celebrate 15 years and more than 370 million kilometres in service
21.12.20
Bombardier to supply 205 new rail cars for Vancouver’s SkyTrain network
21.12.20
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
18.12.20
Bombardier to provide ETCS Baseline 3 upgrades for 73 TRAXX locomotives for Railpool
18.12.20
Bombardier liefert ETCS Baseline 3-Upgrades für 73 TRAXX-Lokomotiven für Railpool
16.12.20
Bombardier completes first ZEFIRO Express train for Västtrafik

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:15 Uhr
567
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)