Bombardier Announces Completion of Previously Announced Acquisition and Gains Full Ownership of Aircraft Service Centre in Berlin

“We welcome the highly talented employees of the Berlin Service Centre to the Bombardier service network,” said Chris Debergh, Vice President, OEM Parts and Services, Bombardier. “We value their expertise and customer focus – as part of the Bombardier team, they will continue to provide best-in-class aircraft maintenance services to our valued operators of Bombardier business aircraft.”

MONTREAL, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of the aircraft service centre in Berlin that it did not own. Bombardier purchased the shares from Lufthansa Technik AG and ExecuJet Aviation Group AG, thereby allowing Bombardier to establish a wholly-owned service centre in Berlin and further expand its worldwide customer support footprint.

Strategically located at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, the service centre has been providing exceptional MRO services to Bombardier business aircraft customers since 1997. With more than 160,000 sq. ft. (15,000 sq. metres) of service capacity and 240 highly-skilled employees on site, the service centre provides customers with the highest-level maintenance and support for Bombardier’s growing fleet of Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets based in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East.

The service centre has received several awards for its technical excellence and customer satisfaction, thanks largely to an experienced and dedicated workforce. Among its many milestones, it was the first in Europe to perform maintenance on Bombardier’s flagship Global 7500 aircraft. The state-of-the-art service centre recently modernized and transformed its shop floor to maximize efficiencies and streamline processes, providing customers with an unsurpassed service experience.

