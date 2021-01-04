 

Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 15:40  |  61   |   |   

Virtual Bell-Ringing Ceremony in Celebration of Company’s Recent Name Change to Purple Biotech

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purple Biotech Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today will open trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market by ringing the opening bell in celebration of its recent name change. The Company recently changed its name to Purple Biotech to reflect its evolution to a focus on advancing first-in-class oncology therapies.

“We are thrilled to celebrate with the NASDAQ team this important moment in our corporate history,” said Isaac Israel, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our transformation to a focus on advancing first-in-class oncology therapies reflects Purple Biotech’s commitment to enhancing the length and quality of lives of cancer patients. To this end, we are excited about the potential of our lead clinical-stage assets, NT219 and CM24, to be effective, safe and long-lasting cancer treatments. With a great team and the necessary funding in place, we look forward to further advancing these promising product candidates in 2021 and beyond.”

The market opening ceremony will occur tomorrow, January 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. EST and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony starting 9:23 a.m. For multimedia features such as exclusive content, photo postings, status updates, and videos of ceremonies, please visit http://www.facebook.com/Nasdaq. For news tweets, please visit @nasdaq.

About Purple Biotech
Purple Biotech Ltd. (the “Company”; NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT) is a clinical-stage company focusing on advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance in order to create successful long-lasting treatments for people with cancer. The Company’s oncology pipeline includes NT219 and CM24. NT219 is a small molecule targeting the novel cancer drug resistance pathways IRS1/2 and STAT3. The Company is currently advancing NT219 as a monotherapy treatment of advanced solid tumors and in combination with cetuximab for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck cancer (SCCHN) in a phase 1/2 study. CM24 is a monoclonal antibody blocking CEACAM1, a novel immune checkpoint that supports tumor immune evasion and survival through multiple pathways. The Company plans to advance CM24 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors in selected cancer indications in a phase 1 study followed by a phase 2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The Company has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement, as amended, with Bristol Myers Squibb for the planned phase 1/2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (Opdivo) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and in combination with nivolumab in addition to nab-paclitaxel (ABRAXANE) in patients with pancreatic cancer. The Company is also the owner of Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate, for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension that was approved by the FDA for marketing in the U.S. Consensi is being sold in the U.S. by Burke Therapeutics, the marketing partner of the Company’s U.S. distributor, Coeptis Pharmaceuticals. The Company has also partnered to commercialize Consensi in China and South Korea. The Company has recently relocated its corporate headquarters to Rehovot, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.kitovpharma.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Purple Biotech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell Virtual Bell-Ringing Ceremony in Celebration of Company’s Recent Name Change to Purple Biotech REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Purple Biotech Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TASE: PPBT), a clinical-stage company advancing …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
ArcAroma AB: 210104 Breakthrough for ArcAroma in China, partner up with ZhongWu, market leader in China to ...
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
EHang Launches Aerial Tourism Services with Strategic Partner Greenland Hong Kong
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe