Polarcus vessel utilization for Q4 and Full Year 2020

Polarcus Limited (“Polarcus” or the “Company”) (OSE: PLCS) announces the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 vessel utilization as follows:

  Q4 2020 Q4 2019 FY 2020 FY2019
Utilization 65% 71% 61% 79%
By category        
Contract Seismic 65% 64% 59% 77%
Multi-Client 0% 7% 2% 2%
Transit 9% 13% 9% 13%
Yard 0% 11% 0% 5%
Standby 26% 5% 30% 3%

Polarcus Nadia and Polarcus Amani are excluded from vessel utilization subsequent to stacking in April 2015 and September 2020 respectively.

The Company will release its fourth quarter 2020 report on 24 February 2021 at approximately 07:00hrs CET (10:00hrs UAE). A webcast and conference call will be hosted by Polarcus commencing at 09:00hrs CET (12:00hrs UAE).

 

Contacts

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO
+971 50 559 8175
hp.burlid@polarcus.com

 

About Polarcus

﻿Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is a focused geophysical service provider of safe and environmentally responsible marine acquisition services globally. Our geophysical offering is driven by innovation and collaboration to provide clients with better seismic data faster. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge technologies for improved environmental performance and operational efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced priority processing solutions including Cirrus, a suite of cloud-based applications and services designed to bring clients closer to acquired seismic data, enabling faster and better informed exploration decisions. The Company services its clients globally from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London, Singapore and delivers Group asset management services from Oslo. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




Disclaimer

