 

Sopra Steria Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract With ODDO BHF SCA

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 31st December 2020, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 5,400 shares;
  • 1,978,882.92 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 30th June 2020, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 8,164 shares;
  • 1,565,752.6 euros in cash.

During the period from 30/06/2020 to 31/12/2020 the following transactions were executed:

  • 2,349 purchase transactions
  • 2,547 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 105,150 shares and 13,349,493.6 euros purchased
  • 107,914 titres shares et 13,762,625.4 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 0 shares;
  • 180,000 euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

