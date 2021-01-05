At this time of the last half yearly statement on 30 th June 2020, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 31 st December 2020, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

8,164 shares;

1,565,752.6 euros in cash.

During the period from 30/06/2020 to 31/12/2020 the following transactions were executed:

2,349 purchase transactions

2,547 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

105,150 shares and 13,349,493.6 euros purchased

107,914 titres shares et 13,762,625.4 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

180,000 euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005557/en/