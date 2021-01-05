Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial

CINCINNATI, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Aerpio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ARPO), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing compounds that activate Tie2, today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value from the Company’s clinical assets and cash resources, which amounted to $47.3 million as of September 30, 2020.



As part of this process, the Company will explore strategic options for partnering its programs, as well as, the potential for an acquisition, company sale, merger, business combination, asset sale, in-license, out-license or other strategic transaction. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. will continue to act as Aerpio’s financial advisor with respect to the strategic review process. There can be no assurance that this exploration of strategic alternatives will result in the Company entering or completing any transaction.