 

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Regular Monthly Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 22:36  |  57   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) (the “Fund”) declared on Jan. 5, 2021, a regular distribution for the month ending Dec. 31, 2020 of $0.075 per share.

Based on the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share of $24.62 and New York Stock Exchange closing market price of $20.29 on Dec. 31, 2020, the $0.075 per share distribution is equal to an annualized distribution rate of 3.66% at NAV and 4.44% at market price.

A portion of the distributions may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including, but not limited to, short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2021, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made by the Fund after Dec. 31, 2021.

This distribution will be payable on Jan. 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on Jan. 22, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of Jan. 21, 2021.

About the Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc., a diversified closed-end fund, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Fund’s investment adviser is Delaware Management Company (“Investment Adviser”), a series of Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, which is a subsidiary of Macquarie Management Holdings, Inc. (“MMHI”). MMHI is a subsidiary, and subject to the ultimate control, of Macquarie Group Limited. Macquarie Investment Management (“MIM”), a member of Macquarie Group, is the marketing name for certain companies comprising the asset management division of Macquarie Group Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide.

Past performance is no assurance of future results. Investment return and market value of an investment in the Fund will fluctuate. Shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original costs. An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the Investment Adviser nor any other person affiliated with the Investment Adviser has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

Other than Macquarie Bank Limited (MBL), none of the entities noted are authorized deposit-taking institutions for the purposes of the Banking Act 1959 (Commonwealth of Australia). The obligations of these entities do not represent deposits or other liabilities of MBL. MBL does not guarantee or otherwise provide assurance in respect of the obligations of these entities, unless noted otherwise.

MACQUARIE GLB I/SH jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Regular Monthly Distribution The Board of Directors of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) (the “Fund”) declared on Jan. 5, 2021, a regular distribution for the month ending Dec. 31, 2020 of $0.075 per share. Based on the Fund’s net asset value …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
TMAC Resources Inc. to Be Acquired by Agnico Eagle
Energous Corporation Completes $40 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation ...
NRG Completes Direct Energy Acquisition Forming Leading Integrated Energy and Home Services Company
Takeda Completes Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Cheplapharm
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.