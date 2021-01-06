Hexagon Composites ASA Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
Hexagon Composites invites shareholders, analysts, media and other stakeholders to our Virtual Capital Markets Day on Monday 11 January 2021, from 13:00 – 16:00 CET.
Presentations will be held by Hexagon’s executive management with a focus on the company’s solutions and positioning for further growth. Presentations will be followed by Q&A.
To attend our Capital Markets Day, please register here.
Agenda 11 January 2021 - Clean Air Everywhere
13:00 – 13:10 CET
Profitable green growth - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites
13:10- 13:50 CET
Digitalization and new business models – the next big strategic step for Hexagon
- The new generation of tanks is smart - Skjalg Stavheim, President Hexagon Ragasco
- Building our IoT opportunity and improving the circular economy - Jack Schimenti, President Hexagon Digital Wave
13:50-14:50 CET
G-mobility deep dive – major market growth coming our way
- Rapid expansion of (renewable) natural gas - Seung Baik, President Hexagon Agility
- Clean energy where you need it: The growing influence of Mobile Pipeline across multiple segments - Miguel Raimao, VP Mobile Pipeline, Hexagon Agility
- Commercialization strategy - Eric Bippus, SVP Sales and Marketing, Hexagon Agility
14:50-15:00 Coffee Break
15:00-15:20 CET
- Accelerating zero emission mobility – Morten Holum, CEO Hexagon Purus
15.20-15:55 CET
- Research & Development – the very core, Rick Rashilla, SVP Research & Development
- Strengthening the Hexagon brand - Karen Romer, SVP Communications
- Strong balance sheet & profitable growth - David Bandele, CFO Hexagon Composites
15:55-16.00 CET
Closing remarks - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO
For more information, please contact:
Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com
About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.
Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn
Hexagon Composites Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare