 

Hexagon Composites ASA Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021

Hexagon Composites invites shareholders, analysts, media and other stakeholders to our Virtual Capital Markets Day on Monday 11 January 2021, from 13:00 – 16:00 CET.

Presentations will be held by Hexagon’s executive management with a focus on the company’s solutions and positioning for further growth. Presentations will be followed by Q&A.

To attend our Capital Markets Day, please register here.


Agenda 11 January 2021 - Clean Air Everywhere


13:00 – 13:10 CET

Profitable green growth - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO Hexagon Composites


13:10- 13:50 CET 

Digitalization and new business models – the next big strategic step for Hexagon

  • The new generation of tanks is smart - Skjalg Stavheim, President Hexagon Ragasco 
  • Building our IoT opportunity and improving the circular economy - Jack Schimenti, President Hexagon Digital Wave


13:50-14:50 CET

G-mobility deep dive – major market growth coming our way

  • Rapid expansion of (renewable) natural gas - Seung Baik, President Hexagon Agility
  • Clean energy where you need it: The growing influence of Mobile Pipeline across multiple segments - Miguel Raimao, VP Mobile Pipeline, Hexagon Agility
  • Commercialization strategy - Eric Bippus, SVP Sales and Marketing, Hexagon Agility


14:50-15:00 Coffee Break

 
15:00-15:20 CET

  • Accelerating zero emission mobility – Morten Holum, CEO Hexagon Purus      


15.20-15:55 CET

  • Research & Development – the very core, Rick Rashilla, SVP Research & Development 
  • Strengthening the Hexagon brand - Karen Romer, SVP Communications
  • Strong balance sheet & profitable growth - David Bandele, CFO Hexagon Composites


15:55-16.00 CET

Closing remarks - Jon Erik Engeset, CEO


For more information, please contact:

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn


Disclaimer

