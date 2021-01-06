EANS-Voting Rights FACC AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
|1._Issuer:_FACC_AG_____________________________________________|
|2._Reason_for_the_notification:_Other__________________________|
|3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Amundi S.A. |
|City: Paris |
|Country:_France________________________________________________|
|4. Name of shareholder(s): Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.; |
|Amundi_Austria_GmbH;_Amundi_Deutschland_GmbH___________________|
|5._Date_on_which_the_threshold_was_crossed_or_reached:_1.1.2021|
|6._Total_positions____________________________________________________________|
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through | |Total number of |
| |rights attached|financial/other|Total of both|voting rights of|
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments |in % (7.A + | issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|7.B)_________|________________|
|Resulting | | | | |
|situation on | | | | |
|the date on | | | | |
|which threshold|4,15 % | 0,00 % | 4,15 % |45 790 000 |
|was crossed / | | | | |
|reached________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|
|Position of | | | | |
|previous | | | | |
|notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |Number_of_voting_rights______|%_of_voting_rights_________________|
| | Direct |Indirect (Sec| Direct |Indirect (Sec 133|
|ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG | (Sec 130 BörseG |BörseG |
|____________|_____2018)_____|2018)________|______2018)______|2018)____________|
|AT00000FACC2|1_899_878______|_____________|4,15_%___________|_________________|
|SUBTOTAL_A__|__________1_899_878__________|______________4,15_%_______________|
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 |
|BörseG_2018_______________________________________________________________|
0