_______________________________________________________________|1._Issuer:_FACC_AG_____________________________________________||2._Reason_for_the_notification:_Other__________________________||3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: Amundi S.A. ||City: Paris ||Country:_France________________________________________________||4. Name of shareholder(s): Amundi Asset Management S.A.S.; ||Amundi_Austria_GmbH;_Amundi_Deutschland_GmbH___________________||5._Date_on_which_the_threshold_was_crossed_or_reached:_1.1.2021|______________________________________________________________________________|6._Total_positions____________________________________________________________|| | | % of voting | | || | % of voting |rights through | |Total number of || |rights attached|financial/other|Total of both|voting rights of|| |to shares (7.A)| instruments |in % (7.A + | issuer ||_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|7.B)_________|________________||Resulting | | | | ||situation on | | | | ||the date on | | | | ||which threshold|4,15 % | 0,00 % | 4,15 % |45 790 000 ||was crossed / | | | | ||reached________|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________||Position of | | | | ||previous | | | | ||notification | | | | ||(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|_____________|________________|Zwtl.: Details7. Notified details of the resulting situation:______________________________________________________________________________|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|| |Number_of_voting_rights______|%_of_voting_rights_________________|| | Direct |Indirect (Sec| Direct |Indirect (Sec 133||ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|133 BörseG | (Sec 130 BörseG |BörseG ||____________|_____2018)_____|2018)________|______2018)______|2018)____________||AT00000FACC2|1_899_878______|_____________|4,15_%___________|_________________||SUBTOTAL_A__|__________1_899_878__________|______________4,15_%_______________|__________________________________________________________________________|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 ||BörseG_2018_______________________________________________________________|