 

GSI Technology Takes Home First Prize in MAFAT Radar Challenge

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.01.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative Processing Unit (APU) for artificial intelligence, today announced that it has been awarded first prize in the MAFAT Radar Challenge.

GSI Technology was awarded the $25,000 Grand Prize after passing all the competition’s formal and technical eligibility tests. The participants’ challenge consisted of distinguishing between humans and animals in radar signal segments. The challenge provided a rare glimpse of radar signals and its challenges. GSI Technology overcame this challenge through visualization and data manipulation using classic CNN (convolutional neural network) models. For more insights on the challenge, read GSI Technology’s blog post here.

“We are thrilled to be awarded first prize in this very exciting competition, and we would like to thank the MAFAT team for the well-structured material and informative resources they provided to the contestants,” said Lee-Lean Shu, GSI Technology's Chairman and CEO. “I’d also like to acknowledge the leadership of Daphna Idelson and the GSI team throughout this challenge. This project offered a valuable chance to work with radar signals and their unique challenges—and proved that the GSI team can tackle these challenges with our highly adaptable APU software. This award highlights our chip design capabilities and our strength in software solutions for complex, novel applications. We look forward to participating in the next MAFAT Challenge.”

This year’s MAFAT Radar Challenge focused on the classification of living, non-rigid objects detected by doppler-pulse radar systems. This was the second competition in the MAFAT Challenge series in the field of data science sponsored by the Israeli Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense Research and Development. The competition was fully open to the academic and industry sectors, as well as to the general public. This effort highlights the value of AI in helping glean intelligence from basic sensor input, which normally is used to detect distance of objects being used to classify the objects themselves.

The competition hosted more than 1,000 registered participants and received more than 4,300 submissions. During the competition, participants received a training data set containing 6,656 radar segments, labeled as either animals or humans, in addition to a supportive (auxiliary) data set containing 49,071 segments. Participants trained their machine learning predictive models based on the training data, and were asked to make predictions for this binary classification task on untagged data (the test set).

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

Founded in 1995, GSI Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of SRAM semiconductor memory solutions. GSI's newest products leverage its market-leading SRAM technology. The Company recently launched radiation-hardened memory products for extreme environments and the Gemini APU, a memory-centric associative processing unit designed to deliver performance advantages for diverse AI applications. The Gemini APU's architecture features parallel data processing with two million-bit processors per chip. The massive in-memory processing reduces computation time from minutes to milliseconds, even nanoseconds, while significantly reducing power consumption in a scalable format. Gemini excels at large (billion item) database search applications like facial recognition, drug discovery, Elasticsearch, and object detection. Gemini is ideal for edge applications with a smaller footprint and lower power consumption, where rapid, accurate responses are critical. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, GSI Technology has 172 employees, 114 engineers, and over 90 granted patents. For more information on the company and our products, please visit our website at www.gsitechnology.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
Kim@HaydenIR.com
385-831-7337

Media Relations
Finn Partners for GSI Technology
Julie Ortega
gsi@finnpartners.com
510-697-5599

Company
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802


GSI Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GSI Technology Takes Home First Prize in MAFAT Radar Challenge SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), a leading provider of high-performance memory solutions for the networking, telecommunications and military markets, and developer of the Gemini Associative …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Entrepreneur George Steinbrenner IV to the ...
Euro Sun Appoints Peter Vukanovich Non-Executive Chair and Provides Rovina Valley Project Update
C4 Imaging Announces Sirius Positive Signal MRI Marker Given FDA 510(k) Clearance for Use with ...
Aerpio Announces Strategic Review after Topline Results from Razuprotafib Glaucoma Phase 2 Trial
Hexagon Composites ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2021
Neptune Digital Announces Intention to Change Trading Symbol on TSX-V To “NDA”
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Senior Leadership Changes
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
MedMira Announces Product Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
GSI Technology to Participate in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference