 

Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions Jouko Toivanen 7.1.2021 9:30 am

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 08:30  |  31   |   |   

Tulikivi Corporation, stock exchange release January 7, 2021 at 9:30 am EEST

Tulikivi Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jouko Toivanen

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963_20210105181958_8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-01-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,796 Unit price: 0.344 EUR

(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.343 EUR

(3): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 0.343 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 0.343 EUR

(5): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 0.342 EUR

(6): Volume: 13,599 Unit price: 0.342 EUR

(7): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 0.341 EUR

(8): Volume: 7,100 Unit price: 0.341 EUR

(9): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.340 EUR

(10): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.340 EUR

(11): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 0.340 EUR

(12): Volume: 1,470 Unit price: 0.340 EUR

(13): Volume: 6,525 Unit price: 0.340 EUR

(14): Volume: 208 Unit price: 0.341 EUR

(15): Volume: 6,410 Unit price: 0.340 EUR

(16): Volume: 2,950 Unit price: 0.339 EUR

(17): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.338 EUR

(18): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 0.338 EUR

(19): Volume: 1,700 Unit price: 0.336 EUR

(20): Volume: 1,300 Unit price: 0.336 EUR

(21): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 0.336 EUR

(22): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 0.335 EUR

(23): Volume: 27,432 Unit price: 0.335 EUR

(24): Volume: 1,145 Unit price: 0.333 EUR

(25): Volume: 398 Unit price: 0.333 EUR

(26): Volume: 20 Unit price: 0.332 EUR

(27): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.332 EUR

(28): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 0.332 EUR

(29): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 0.330 EUR

(30): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 0.330 EUR

(31): Volume: 5,654 Unit price: 0.330 EUR

(32): Volume: 4,000 Unit price: 0.330 EUR

(33): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 0.330 EUR

(34): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.330 EUR

(35): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.330 EUR

(36): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.330 EUR

(37): Volume: 333 Unit price: 0.330 EUR

(38): Volume: 8,147 Unit price: 0.334 EUR

(39): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 0.334 EUR

(40): Volume: 640 Unit price: 0.333 EUR

(41): Volume: 718 Unit price: 0.331 EUR

Disclaimer

18.12.20
TULIKIVI CORPORATION FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2021 18.12.2020 2: 00 pm
18.12.20
TULIKIVI IS REVISING ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 UPWARD: NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 29 MILLION AND COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY EUR 1.0 MILLION 18.12.2020 9:00 AM TULIKIVI CORPORATION INSIDER IN