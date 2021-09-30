Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions Jouko Toivanen 7.1.2021 9:30 am
Tulikivi Corporation, stock exchange release January 7, 2021 at 9:30 am EEST
Tulikivi Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jouko Toivanen
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963_20210105181958_8
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-01-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,796 Unit price: 0.344 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 0.343 EUR
(3): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 0.343 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 0.343 EUR
(5): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 0.342 EUR
(6): Volume: 13,599 Unit price: 0.342 EUR
(7): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 0.341 EUR
(8): Volume: 7,100 Unit price: 0.341 EUR
(9): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.340 EUR
(10): Volume: 10 Unit price: 0.340 EUR
(11): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 0.340 EUR
(12): Volume: 1,470 Unit price: 0.340 EUR
(13): Volume: 6,525 Unit price: 0.340 EUR
(14): Volume: 208 Unit price: 0.341 EUR
(15): Volume: 6,410 Unit price: 0.340 EUR
(16): Volume: 2,950 Unit price: 0.339 EUR
(17): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.338 EUR
(18): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 0.338 EUR
(19): Volume: 1,700 Unit price: 0.336 EUR
(20): Volume: 1,300 Unit price: 0.336 EUR
(21): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 0.336 EUR
(22): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 0.335 EUR
(23): Volume: 27,432 Unit price: 0.335 EUR
(24): Volume: 1,145 Unit price: 0.333 EUR
(25): Volume: 398 Unit price: 0.333 EUR
(26): Volume: 20 Unit price: 0.332 EUR
(27): Volume: 700 Unit price: 0.332 EUR
(28): Volume: 6,000 Unit price: 0.332 EUR
(29): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 0.330 EUR
(30): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 0.330 EUR
(31): Volume: 5,654 Unit price: 0.330 EUR
(32): Volume: 4,000 Unit price: 0.330 EUR
(33): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 0.330 EUR
(34): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 0.330 EUR
(35): Volume: 50 Unit price: 0.330 EUR
(36): Volume: 200 Unit price: 0.330 EUR
(37): Volume: 333 Unit price: 0.330 EUR
(38): Volume: 8,147 Unit price: 0.334 EUR
(39): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 0.334 EUR
(40): Volume: 640 Unit price: 0.333 EUR
(41): Volume: 718 Unit price: 0.331 EUR
