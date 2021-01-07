 

Applied Industrial Technologies to Report Second Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference on January 28, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 17:30  |  44   |   |   

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced plans to release its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results on Thursday, January 28, 2021, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The quarterly conference call for investors and analysts will begin at 10 a.m. ET on January 28. Neil A. Schrimsher – President & CEO, and David K. Wells – CFO will discuss the Company’s performance. A supplemental investor deck detailing latest quarter results will be available for reference on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-311-4351 (toll free) or 614-999-9139 (International callers) using conference ID 2659264.

A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. Replays of the call will be made available for two weeks via webcast or telephone by dialing 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367 (both toll free), or 404-537-3406 (International) using conference ID 2659264.

About Applied
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

Applied Industrial Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Applied Industrial Technologies to Report Second Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference on January 28, 2021 Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced plans to release its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results on Thursday, January 28, 2021, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
NCR Adds Freshop E-Commerce Solution to Retail’s Leading Enterprise POS Software Platform
Medical Properties Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
STORE Capital to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of CD ...
Medical Properties Trust Announces Public Offering of 32,000,000 Shares of Common Stock
Walgreens Boots Alliance Accelerates VillageMD Investment and Large-Scale Rollout of Primary Care ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Gibson Engineering