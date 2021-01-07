Applied Industrial Technologies to Report Second Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference on January 28, 2021

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced plans to release its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results on Thursday, January 28, 2021, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The quarterly conference call for investors and analysts will begin at 10 a.m. ET on January 28. Neil A. Schrimsher – President & CEO, and David K. Wells – CFO will discuss the Company’s performance. A supplemental investor deck detailing latest quarter results will be available for reference on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-311-4351 (toll free) or 614-999-9139 (International callers) using conference ID 2659264.