Landec Corporation to Participate in the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two operating businesses, Curation Foods, Inc. and Lifecore Biomedical, Inc., announced today that Dr. Albert Bolles, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Hall, Lifecore Biomedical’s President, will be participating in a fireside chat to discuss Lifecore Biomedical’s unique position as a specialty CDMO at the 23rd Annual ICR Virtual Conference during its Healthcare Day on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 12:15 PM ET.



The fireside chat will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast that can be accessed via webcast and will be hosted at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company's investor relations website: ir.landec.com . An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.