 

Resonant to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11th

Resonant Management and Advisory Board Set to Join 5G Panel Comprising Representatives from Wi-Fi Alliance/Broadcom, Global Foundries, and Microsoft

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter intellectual property (IP) connecting People and Things, today announced that management will present and join a panel on 5G at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference taking place January 11-15, 2021.

George B. Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Resonant, is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with investors and host a virtual presentation In addition, Resonant COO Dylan Kelly and VP of Corporate Development Mike Eddy will join a 5G panel discussion with Needham Senior Research Analyst Rajvindra Gill, alongside Resonant Advisory Board members Clint Brown, Rubén Caballero, Peter Gammel and Glen Riley.

Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Resonant Corporate Presentation
Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
Time: 12:30 p.m. Eastern time (9:30 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/resn/2261136

5G Panel Discussion
Date: Monday, January 11, 2021
Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific time)

A live audio webcast and archive of the Company’s virtual presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the conference or to attend the 5G panel discussion, please contact your Needham representative.

Resonant’s Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN), multi-physics Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software platform is used specifically for designing RF filters. RF filters, such as those designed by Resonant, are components embedded into a smartphone that reject and accept the appropriate signals.

As 5G continues to develop and grow in importance, so will the ways RF filters are utilized in everyday life beyond texting, calling or streaming your favorite movie on a smartphone. Soon RF filters will be sited into autonomous and electric vehicles that will help relay when your car is too close to an object, out of its traffic lane or needs to stop, where speed is critical. For example, a one-second delay in the communication link with an RF filter could equal a delayed stop of 100 feet in a vehicle traveling at approximately 70 mph. In addition, hospitals are beginning to rely on RF filters to eliminate disruptions in their hospital networks, helping minimize the risk for areas such as remote surgery via robotic medical equipment. Put simply, RF filters provide protection for the wireless connectivity to sectors such as traffic, health, weather and environmental monitoring, and allows wireless communication in the same way as computers and smartphones.

