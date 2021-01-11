 

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, January 25

11.01.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) (“Flexsteel” or the “Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States, announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, January 25, 2021.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 866-777-2509 (domestic) or 412-317-5413 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through February 2, 2021: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
  • Replay access code: 10150978
  • Live and archived webcast: ir.flexsteel.com

To pre-register for the earnings conference call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10150978/e0320153d6 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call.

The second quarter 2021 earnings release can be accessed at ir.flexsteel.com after market on Monday, January 25, 2021.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the “Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of upholstered furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name “Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.

