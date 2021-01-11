 

Former Police Chiefs Kathleen O’Toole and Sylvia Moir Join WRAP as Senior Advisors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:34  |  65   |   |   

TEMPE, Arizona, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today the appointment of Kathleen O’Toole, retired Commissioner of Boston and Seattle Police Departments, and Sylvia Moir, retired Chief of Tempe Police Department, to join the Company’s public safety technology development and agency relations efforts.

Ret. Chief O’Toole and Ret. Chief Moir will be working with the WRAP Reality team on the development of a virtual reality-based training simulator focusing on topics of de-escalation, use of force, crisis intervention and officer wellness. Both will advise on R&D and training development, as well as conduct outreach and liaison with law enforcement executives and community stakeholders.

“As WRAP continues to drive innovations in public safety, we are proud to welcome two highly accomplished leaders,” said Tom Smith, President and Interim CEO at WRAP. “Ret. Chief O’Toole and Ret. Chief Moir each hold decades of career experience in law enforcement as well as historic positions as inaugural female chiefs of their respective departments. As trailblazers of reform, we look forward to their contributions to police training and education in partnership with WRAP.”

Kathleen O’Toole has held several executive positions in the public and private sectors and is widely recognized for her principled leadership and successful reform efforts in North America and Europe.

As a law school student, O’Toole accepted a position as patrol officer with the Boston Police Department and worked a number of field, investigative and supervisory assignments as she rose through the ranks. She served as Chief of the Metropolitan District Commission Police in Boston, Lieutenant Colonel overseeing Special Operations in the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety, Boston Police Commissioner and Seattle Chief of Police. She also served as Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána, the Irish national police service. She was a member of the Independent Commission on Policing during the Northern Ireland Peace Process and recently chaired the Commission on the Future of Policing in the Republic of Ireland.

Seite 1 von 5
Wrap Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Former Police Chiefs Kathleen O’Toole and Sylvia Moir Join WRAP as Senior Advisors TEMPE, Arizona, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today the appointment of Kathleen O’Toole, retired Commissioner of Boston and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
WRAP Announces New International Orders and Growing Number of Domestic Orders
16.12.20
WRAP Acquires Virtual Reality Training Provider, NSENA Inc.
15.12.20
New Bodycam Footage Captures BolaWrap Deployment in South Carolina
14.12.20
WRAP to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Conference Main Event On Tuesday, December 15, 2020