Former Police Chiefs Kathleen O’Toole and Sylvia Moir Join WRAP as Senior Advisors

Ret. Chief O’Toole and Ret. Chief Moir will be working with the WRAP Reality team on the development of a virtual reality-based training simulator focusing on topics of de-escalation, use of force, crisis intervention and officer wellness. Both will advise on R&D and training development, as well as conduct outreach and liaison with law enforcement executives and community stakeholders.



“As WRAP continues to drive innovations in public safety, we are proud to welcome two highly accomplished leaders,” said Tom Smith, President and Interim CEO at WRAP. “Ret. Chief O’Toole and Ret. Chief Moir each hold decades of career experience in law enforcement as well as historic positions as inaugural female chiefs of their respective departments. As trailblazers of reform, we look forward to their contributions to police training and education in partnership with WRAP.”



Kathleen O’Toole has held several executive positions in the public and private sectors and is widely recognized for her principled leadership and successful reform efforts in North America and Europe.



As a law school student, O’Toole accepted a position as patrol officer with the Boston Police Department and worked a number of field, investigative and supervisory assignments as she rose through the ranks. She served as Chief of the Metropolitan District Commission Police in Boston, Lieutenant Colonel overseeing Special Operations in the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety, Boston Police Commissioner and Seattle Chief of Police. She also served as Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána, the Irish national police service. She was a member of the Independent Commission on Policing during the Northern Ireland Peace Process and recently chaired the Commission on the Future of Policing in the Republic of Ireland.

