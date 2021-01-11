 

STMicroelectronics Appointed Rajita D’Souza as President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 15:00  |  44   |   |   

PR N° C2977C

STMicroelectronics Appointed Rajita D’Souza as
President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility

Geneva – January 11, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced today the appointment of Rajita D’Souza as President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility (CHRO). Effective Jan 1, 2021, she reports directly to Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO and is a member of ST’s Executive Committee.

In her role, Rajita D’Souza is responsible for leading ST’s global HR organization (people development, performance management, compensation & benefits, recruitment), and will play a critical role in driving the company’s sustainability strategy and programs including ST’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2027.

Previously Chief Human Resources Officer at Bekaert, a world market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies, Rajita D’Souza has wide experience in large industrial companies. She started her career in 1993 as Manager Operations with Reliance Consultancy Services in Mumbai, India. In 1997, she joined General Electric, where she held various HR leadership positions with increasing responsibility and scope. Ten years later, she moved to SABIC to become Director Human Resources in Europe. In 2011, she was appointed Vice President Human Resources for the EMEA region of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Rajita D’Souza was born in Mumbai, India, in 1973. She holds a master’s degree in Law from the University of Mumbai and a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. She is also a certified Master Black-Belt in Six Sigma quality.

About STMicroelectronics
At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with our 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Alexis Breton
Corporate External Communications
Tel: + 33 6 59 16 79 08
alexis.breton@st.com

Attachment


Seite 1 von 2
STMicroelectronics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STMicroelectronics Appointed Rajita D’Souza as President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility PR N° C2977C STMicroelectronics Appointed Rajita D’Souza as President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility Geneva – January 11, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:41 Uhr
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt STMicro auf 'Buy'
13:35 Uhr
UBS belässt STMicro auf 'Buy'
11:30 Uhr
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
08.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Zahlen von STMicro und Samsung befeuern Halbleiterbranche
08.01.21
Aktien Europa Schluss: EuroStoxx vollendet starken Jahresauftakt
08.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Erste Börsenwoche 2021 endet mit Rekorden
08.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Kauflust bleibt spürbar - Dow aber im Minus
08.01.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 08.01.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
08.01.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: In immer luftigere Höhen
08.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax nimmt im Rekordlauf die 14 100-Punkte-Hürde

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
10
STMicroelectronics
11.02.20
1
IoT Aktien mit Zukunftspotential