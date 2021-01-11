Net Asset Value(s)
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
11 January 2021
Net Asset Value
The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 04 January 2021 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 90.4 pence per share.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295
