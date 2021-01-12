EQS Group-Ad-hoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel SIG Combibloc Group AG: SIG appoints new President & General Manager Europe 12-Jan-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12 January 2021

SIG Combibloc Group ("SIG")

SIG appoints new President & General Manager Europe

SIG has appointed José Matthijsse as President & General Manager Europe with effect from 1 February 2021. Ms Matthijsse will become a member of the Group Executive Board. She succeeds Martin Herrenbrück who, as previously announced, left the company at the end of 2020.

José Matthijsse, a Dutch citizen, brings considerable experience in the food and beverage industry, most recently as a Managing Director in Europe for FrieslandCampina, one of the world's largest dairy companies. Previously she worked for Heineken for 18 years where she held senior positions in a number of countries. She has an MSc in Food Science Technology from Wageningen Agricultural University in the Netherlands.

Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG, said: "We are very pleased to welcome José to SIG. Her valuable experience with food and beverage companies will ensure that we continue to meet and anticipate the needs of European customers. Together we look forward to sustaining our track record of growth in Europe."

About SIG

SIG is a leading systems and solutions provider for aseptic carton packaging. We work in partnership with our customers to bring food and beverage products to consumers around the world in a safe, sustainable and affordable way. Our unique technology and outstanding innovation capacity enable us to provide our customers with end-to-end solutions for differentiated products, smarter factories and connected packs, all to address the ever-changing needs of consumers. Sustainability is integral to our business and we are going Way Beyond Good to create a net positive food packaging system.

Founded in 1853, SIG is headquartered in Neuhausen, Switzerland. The skills and experience of our approximately 5,500 employees worldwide enable us to respond quickly and effectively to the needs of our customers in over 60 countries. In 2019, SIG produced 38 billion carton packs and generated €1.8 billion in revenue. SIG has an AA ESG rating by MSCI, an 18.8 (low risk) score by Sustainalytics and a Platinum CSR rating by EcoVadis. For more information, visit www.sig.biz .

