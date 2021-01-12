 

ORBCOMM Wins 2021 IoT Breakthrough Award for M2M Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year

Recognized for developing the next-gen ORBCOMM Platform and providing fleet customers with a complete view of all asset types and unparalleled processing power and bandwidth

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been named as the M2M Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year by the 5th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program, which showcases technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in IoT technology solutions across the globe.

ORBCOMM was recognized for its innovation in developing the next-generation ORBCOMM Platform, which provides fleet customers with a single, unified view of all asset types, deep data insights and unparalleled processing power and bandwidth. The ORBCOMM Platform allows customers to seamlessly track, monitor and control all of their transportation assets in one place – from reefers, dry trailers, trucks, to chassis, dry and refrigerated containers – on the road, rail and at sea. The scalable platform can accommodate any size of operation, whether the customer has one or 100,000-plus assets, and integrates with wired and wireless sensors for fuel, doors, cargo, temperature and more for maximum visibility. The new platform’s capacity has been expanded exponentially to process more than 100,000 messages per second, which is an increase of over 1,000 times in message throughput over legacy systems. With the ORBCOMM Platform’s increased processing capability, customers can continue to expand their deployments, access a higher level of visibility and enable more sophisticated solutions in a 5G, sensor-enabled IoT ecosystem.

“ORBCOMM continues to focus on innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the industrial markets we serve, and we’re pleased that our efforts to create a versatile, scalable and highly advanced telematics platform for the transportation industry have been recognized with the prestigious IoT Breakthrough’s M2M Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year Award,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “The ORBCOMM Platform makes it easier and more efficient for fleet customers to gain a complete view across all their asset types, actionable data, faster response time, greater capacity, as well as more real-time visibility – all in one place, from one provider, with one sign-on.”

