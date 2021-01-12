Chart Industries and Matrix Service Company Execute Commercial Hydrogen Memorandum of Understanding

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (Nasdaq: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) for the development of standardized hydrogen solutions in North America, including hydrogen liquefaction plants, marine bunkering, fueling stations, plant expansions, storage expansion, spaceship fueling and other hydrogen related facilities. Matrix Service Company (“Matrix”) is a leading contractor to the energy and industrial markets across North America. Through its subsidiaries, Matrix provides engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction (“EPFC”), as well as maintenance and products to the energy and industrial markets, with specific experience engineering, procuring and constructing cryogenic and pressure storage vessels, terminals and related balance of plant facilities which complements Chart’s extensive hydrogen liquefaction and equipment offering.

This MOU builds upon the hydrogen strategy of both companies to continue to expand commercial arrangements, relationships and geographic diversity thereby utilizing Chart’s expansive hydrogen equipment and liquefaction offerings by the producers and end users of hydrogen. Chart has provided hydrogen equipment to industry for over 50 years, including a very rapid increase in order activity in 2020. Likewise, Matrix has a 50-plus year history in providing cryogenic storage and terminal expertise to multiple industries. With 164 customers working with Chart to serve their hydrogen equipment needs (up from 30 at the beginning of 2020), this collaboration with Matrix will be another way for our customers to achieve their small-scale hydrogen requirements.

Chart and Matrix are working to provide more cost competitive and scalable ways to increase hydrogen as a key part of the clean energy transition, drawing on their respective expertise in the technology and EPFC in cryogenic storage tanks and terminals. This MOU furthers that effort by having a standardized, price competitive offering for the turnkey design, equipment supply, and construction that would have been handled by subcontractors in North America.