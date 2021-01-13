Infosys to Onboard Award-Winning Experience Design Agency, Carter Digital

BENGALURU, India and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive agreement to purchase assets and onboard employees of Carter Digital, one of Australia's leading and award-winning experience design agencies. This asset takeover strengthens Infosys' global design and experience offerings, demonstrates its continued commitment in bringing innovative thinking, talent and creativity to its clients, and provide effective global digital solutions.

Carter brings to Infosys, experts in human centered design, experiential, enhanced digital transformation, customer interaction expertise, and will also cement WONGDOODY, an Infosys brand, into the Australasian market.The agency is known for its holistic approach and 'people first, design later' mantra, delivering services to connect digital to physical experiences in the consumer, commerce, technical and corporate environments, backed with data analysis, analytics, and creative expertise, to drive compelling, purposeful outcomes.

With services that include business and creative strategy, research and insights, branded commerce and digital product development, user and customer experiences, interaction, experiential and creative design, consumer and product design, Carter delivers enriched, purpose-led experience for brands across arts, culture, education, tourism, events, start-ups and healthcare.

Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY that offers creative and marketing services, Carter brings complementary capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world. As part of Infosys' global design and experience offering, Carter Digital will be rebranded as WONGDOODY and join its network of studios across Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston, and London, as well as design hubs in five Indian cities.

Andrew Groth, Senior Vice President and Region Head for Australia and New Zealand, said, "Australia is a strategic market for Infosys and the company has enjoyed strong and consistent growth serving marquee clients across a range of industries from telecom and financial services, to utilities and the public sector. As digital experience becomes a critical differentiator in most enterprise transformations, the addition of Carter's capabilities reaffirms our commitment to help clients navigate their digital priorities with a complete end-to-end offering."