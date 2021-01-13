 

Landstar to Release Fourth Quarter Results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.01.2021, 13:50  |  12   |   |   

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today it will release its 2020 fourth quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors the following morning, Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter results and current outlook. To access the webcast, visit www.investor.landstar.com; click on "Webcasts"; and then "Landstar's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Conference Call."

For those unable to participate in the live call, or for those who do not have access to the Internet, the call will be available on telephone replay for 48 hours. The telephone replay number for the U.S. and Canada is (800) 879-5510 and for international calls is (203) 369-3990.

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol LSTR. 

CONTACT: Contact:  Jim Gattoni
Landstar System, Inc.
904-398-9400

Landstar System Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Landstar to Release Fourth Quarter Results on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today it …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
SANOFI unveils EUROAPI as the name of the new industry leading European API* company and appoints ...
Overstock Announces Canadian Broker-Dealer Echelon Can Now Trade Digital Preferred Shares, OSTKO
Ørsted exceeds guidance and expects EBITDA of DKK 18 billion for 2020 – EBITDA guidance for 2021 ...
NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1.3 Billion Convertible Senior Notes
Gen III Provides Corporate Funding Update
AMD President and CEO Lisa Su Showcases a Digital-First World at Consumer Technology ...
NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU
Bionano Genomics Announces Closing of $101.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock ...
Titel
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board