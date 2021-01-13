 

OmniTRAX, City of Washington Economic Development Office Initiate Promotion of Rail-Ready Sites on Georgia Woodlands Railroad

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.01.2021, 16:35  |  40   |   |   

OmniTRAX Inc., a comprehensive logistics solutions provider and affiliate of The Broe Group, is working with the Economic Development office of the City of Washington, Ga. to bring its Rail-Ready Sites program to the Georgia Woodlands Railroad (GWRC). The OmniTRAX Rail-Ready Sites program connects companies looking to maximize supply chain performance with rail-served properties.

OmniTRAX and Washington are initially marketing three rail-served sites on the GWRC, ranging from 19 to 59 acres, that can be combined into one site totaling 128 acres, all ready for industrial development. The GWRC interchanges with CSX in Barnett, Ga. and provides numerous customers with regional logistics services, including bulk transfer-distribution and railcar storage.

“With great infrastructure that includes some of the fastest broadband in rural Georgia, Washington is a great location for a wide variety of companies, particularly those related to the timber industry. The region has a highly trained and eager workforce, and OmniTRAX is committed to drawing businesses that will benefit from rail-served sites,” said Justin Strickland, Director of Industrial Development at OmniTRAX.

Washington and Wilkes County are attractive locations for wood products finishing, wood product manufacturing, paper manufacturing, small-to-medium sized advanced process manufacturing, plastics manufacturing, textile mills, apparel manufacturing, agricultural processing, transportation equipment manufacturing and fabricated metal product manufacturing industries. To review the available sites and learn more about how OmniTRAX helps companies locate on rail-served properties, visit this link.

“Washington and Wilkes County have all the amenities of a larger city with hometown feel. We look forward to working with OmniTRAX and the Georgia Woodlands Railroad to attract world-class operations to the area,” said Janet Parker, Economic Development Director, Washington, Ga.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and support employment of thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum LLC, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OmniTRAX, City of Washington Economic Development Office Initiate Promotion of Rail-Ready Sites on Georgia Woodlands Railroad OmniTRAX Inc., a comprehensive logistics solutions provider and affiliate of The Broe Group, is working with the Economic Development office of the City of Washington, Ga. to bring its Rail-Ready Sites program to the Georgia Woodlands Railroad …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Report on CARBIOS’ Liquidity Contract With Natixis ODDO BHF
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Apple Launches Major New Racial Equity and Justice Initiative Projects to Challenge Systemic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Walgreens Boots Alliance Makes a Majority Investment into iA to Advance Automation Capabilities for ...
Carrefour Statement
GenSight Biologics Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ RESCUE Pivotal Phase III Trial in ...
Total and Engie Partner to Develop France's Largest Site for the Production of Green Hydrogen From ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity