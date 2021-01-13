Major Shareholder Announcement

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 13 January 2021

No. 01/2021

ISS A/S (ISS.CO, ISS DC, ISSDY), a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces the receipt of the attached notification pursuant to section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act from BlackRock, Inc. that its aggregate indirect holding of shares has decreased to 3.69% of the share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S while its aggregate indirect holding of shares and financial instruments represents an aggregate of 5.81% of the share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S.

For investor enquiries

Michael Bjergby, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 38 17 64 31

Louisa Baruch Larsson, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 38 17 63 38