Nilfisk announces preliminary results for 2020

In connection with the Q3 Interim Report 2020 on November 24, 2020, Nilfisk specified its financial guidance for the full year 2020 as follows: Organic growth for the total business expected to be towards the top end of the range of ‑12% to -14%, and the EBITDA margin before special items expected towards the top end of the range of 10.5% to 11.5%.

Nilfisk has experienced better than expected results towards the end of the year 2020, and based on preliminary and unaudited numbers, Nilfisk now expects organic growth for the total business to be around -11.5%, and the EBITDA margin before special items to be around 12.0%.