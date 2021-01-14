 

Einvestment Fund reports 253% year-to-year revenue growth and surpasses €100M in Assets Under Management

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.01.2021   

Einvestment Fund's revenue exceeded €38 million in 2020, with a year-over-year growth equal to €22.9 million. The highest-performing sectors were health care, green energy, and cryptocurrency.

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Einvestment Fund significantly increased its revenue in 2020: it reached €38.2 million in 2020, compared to €15.1 million in 2019. The company reports a YoY growth of 253%, which was predominantly driven by the health care, green energy, and cryptocurrency sectors.

As of December 31, 2020, the fund has surpassed €103 million in Assets Under Management (AUM). The Fund plans to reach €200 million in AUM by 2022 as a result of expansion to new markets and improved portfolio management strategies.

"Bitcoin finally goes institutional, so crypto rally of 2020-2021 is primarily accelerated by institutional investors that are actively piling into Bitcoin and other digital assets. This is an important milestone in the industry that is attracting more people and new demanded products to the industry and move crypto market to a new level. Therefore, such a type of asset is becoming a serious competitor in the investment circles for traditional asset classes, including equities, commodities, precious metals, and even the traditional gold market with a worth of $9 trillion." - says Einvestment's Executive Director, Martha Vodvik.

The previous year became the record year for Einvestment Fund due to the outperforming growth of crypto assets, as well as vaccine-producing and Tesla shares. Cryptocurrencies have also played a particular role in Einvestment Fund's success, with market capitalization equaling $938 billion as of January 12, 2020. The market has continually risen since the recent crash at the end of December after the news of the lawsuit against Ripple and added nearly $200 billion since the beginning of 2021.

 

 

 

