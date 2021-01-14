 

Huron Announces 12 Senior-Level Promotions

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced 12 managing director and corporate vice president promotions to further support its strategic objectives and accelerate growth.

“These talented individuals have consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership and fostered our collaborative and inclusive culture while making a meaningful impact on the lives of the people and clients we serve,” said James H. Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. “I am excited for them to build on their successes in the years ahead and congratulate each of them on achieving this significant career milestone.”

  • Nicole Bengtson is a managing director with more than 20 years of experience leading complex health systems, academic medical centers and community hospitals through strategic and operational transformation. Nicole has expertise helping healthcare organizations optimize their business operations and care delivery models to enhance the consumer experience and improve the quality of care.
  • Cati Cederoth is a managing director with 25 years of technology consulting expertise. Cati has extensive experience delivering innovative analytic solutions that help clients use data and intelligent automation to better understand and operate their businesses. She enables organizations to use data in new ways to draw insights and make better, faster decisions.
  • Kristen Colella is a managing director in Huron’s Innosight business. Kristen has more than 10 years of experience helping organizations develop growth strategies and enhance their business models to drive innovation and navigate constant disruption.
  • Elizabeth Entinghe is corporate vice president of corporate development and chief of staff to Huron’s executive leadership team. Elizabeth has extensive experience leading cross-functional and global teams across the organization to develop and execute initiatives that advance the company’s strategy, drive operational efficiency and accelerate growth, including through acquisitions and partnerships.
  • Kyle Featherstone is a corporate vice president and controller. Kyle has more than 15 years of experience leading various finance functions, including global accounting, external reporting, auditing and compliance.
  • Andrew Fulton is a managing director with more than 20 years of experience helping organizations identify and use innovative technology solutions to accelerate their digital transformation and drive growth.
  • Sarah McHugh is a corporate vice president and chief marketing officer. Sarah has a proven track record within a number of industries of accelerating strategic growth through demand generation programs, digital marketing, brand management, media relations and investor communications efforts.
  • Marc Passalacqua is a managing director with deep expertise providing consumer product organizations with strategic and financial guidance. From strategic planning and forecasting to expense management and reporting, Mark helps leadership teams proactively address their unique challenges to support long-term growth.
  • Raj Patel is a managing director with extensive leadership experience helping health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups through organizational transformation to improve operational efficiency, enhance the quality of care and drive sustainable financial results.
  • Vince Salvato is a managing director with more than 17 years of experience developing technology solutions that help higher education institutions solve their most complex business challenges. Vince collaborates with higher education institutions to implement the Salesforce platform to improve recruitment and create a better user experience for students, alumni and staff.
  • Agatha Serda is a managing director with more than 12 years of experience providing organizations across industries strategic turnaround, crisis management and merger and acquisition guidance to maximize shareholder value.
  • Prashant Srivastava is a managing director in Huron’s Innosight business. Prashant has extensive experience helping healthcare and life sciences organizations foster innovation, develop new growth strategies and create disruptive business models to drive sustained growth.

ABOUT HURON

Disclaimer

