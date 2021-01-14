Huron Announces 12 Senior-Level Promotions

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced 12 managing director and corporate vice president promotions to further support its strategic objectives and accelerate growth.

“These talented individuals have consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership and fostered our collaborative and inclusive culture while making a meaningful impact on the lives of the people and clients we serve,” said James H. Roth, chief executive officer of Huron. “I am excited for them to build on their successes in the years ahead and congratulate each of them on achieving this significant career milestone.”