Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce a bright outlook for 2021

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce we have incorporated and integrated all of our non-tangible assets to the balance sheet. “We have a value that needs to be injected into our balance sheets. We must be careful in the preparation of our financial statements. We are in our final stages of preparation for the submission of documents to OTC Markets,” commented Patrick J Jensen, the sold Director of ACCR. We must be precise and accurate in our submission of documents when we apply to the PINK CURRENT INFORMATION tier soon at OTC Markets.

“2021 will bring us a new beginning. Onto another topic, the Company recently received 3 requests in the last 24 hours, to buy out all of the Company shares,” Patrick J Jensen exclaimed. “I told all parties NO. They see our Company market capitalization rising and NOW want in….I am currently working with our consultant. We are so pleased with our consultant. How this all evolved was a gift from GOD. Our consultant already serves with other publicly traded companies, and he is AWESOME. My new partner advised he has an idea on a Company to merge into ACCR once we go PINK CURRENT INFORMATION.”

There is risk everywhere, however, our Director Patrick stated, “My Dear Shareholders deserve the BEST, and only deserve the very BEST! With a reverse merger to bring in a really big Company that generates income. We plan to audit the incoming private Company, and then integrate its equity into ACCR.” In all Patrick stated, “We only have substantially less than 90,000,000 in our direct FLOAT. This represents a market capitalization of about $500,000 based on current valuation levels.” Patrick owns 186,984,379 total shares of the Company, and will not dilute our Shareholders today, PERIOD.

CLONES BY DRONES and CLONES BY CARS are worth millions to our Director. These are 100% legal business models and inventions and they are incredible. However, our consultant will be very careful in the integration of our intangible assets. He advised that we need proper valuation integrated into the balance sheet. We seek a legal advisor.

Patrick our sole Director since March 2012 rejoiced, “A reverse merger or merger is my goal for 2021. We have a clean share structure. I plan to do this the right way. Use company equity in a very responsible way, a little at a time, whenever needed for our growth strategies. ACCR has strong management disciplinary skills to handle this. In the end, all of my dear Shareholders deserve this done the right way.”