 

Bryn Mawr Trust Adds George Robostello as South Jersey Managing Director of Commercial Banking

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Trust (BMT), wholly owned by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), announced today that George Robostello has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Commercial Banking, Southern New Jersey region. He reports directly to Jim Donovan, Head of Commercial and Industrial Banking, and will build a team of commercial bankers focused on the New Jersey region.

“George will be instrumental as our business and the BMT brand continue to expand in Southern New Jersey," said Donovan. "He and his team complement our markets north and west of the region. While his focus is on commercial banking, his team will streamline commercial client access to all BMT services and solutions."  

"New Jersey has been an important market for BMT for some time," said BMT Banking President Kevin Tylus. "Adding George, building out that market infrastructure, is going to improve the delivery of services to our growing commercial client base in that geography. He has a strong and positive reputation for his senior leadership in South Jersey, and I suspect that his impact will be felt across our organization."

George is an accomplished commercial banking executive with over 30 years of financial industry experience. In December 2020, he was named a Who’s Who in Banking by SNJ Biz Magazine as one of “the region’s top senior executives putting their stamp on the industry.”

George joins BMT after a long career with Fulton Bank, where he most recently served as executive vice president and regional president for the New Jersey region. His other past roles include senior lender, senior credit officer, and various relationship manager roles in capital markets and corporate, commercial, and business banking.

George holds a bachelor's degree in business administration – with a finance concentration – from Villanova University and is a Heidrick & Struggles Certified Facilitator. He also holds a Wharton leadership certificate from Stonier Graduate School of Banking and has completed the Stonier multi-year banking program.

BMT operates two offices in South Jersey, including a retail banking branch in Blackwood, Camden County, and a wealth management and commercial lending hub in Princeton, Mercer County.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC), including its principal subsidiary, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (BMT), was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa. BMT is a locally managed, premier financial services company providing retail and commercial banking; trust administration and wealth management; and insurance and risk management solutions. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has $5.05 billion in corporate assets and $17.24 billion in wealth assets under management, administration, supervision, and brokerage (as of 9/30/20). Today, the company operates 41 banking locations, seven (7) wealth management offices and two (2) insurance and risk management locations in the following counties: Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit bmt.com.

