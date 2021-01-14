 

Monmouth Real Estate Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 22:42  |  72   |   |   

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) (“Monmouth” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”), working together with its legal and financial advisors, has unanimously decided to explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value.

The Board intends to consider the full range of available alternatives including a potential sale or merger of the Company. Monmouth has retained J.P. Morgan to work collaboratively with CS Capital Advisors to assist and advise the Board in its strategic review. The Company noted that there can be no assurance that the exploration of strategic alternatives will result in any transaction.

Brian Haimm, Monmouth’s Lead Independent Director, said, “We are undertaking a comprehensive and thorough review of all available alternatives, and our Board and management are committed to taking the appropriate and necessary actions to further enhance value for Monmouth stockholders.”

The Board does not intend to disclose further developments unless and until it approves a specific action or otherwise concludes the review of strategic alternatives.

The Board, after review and consideration with the assistance of CS Capital Advisors and Venable, has also determined that the non-binding, unsolicited and conditional proposal sent on December 18, 2020, by Blackwells to acquire the Company for $18.00 per share is not in the best interest of the Company.

In light of its consideration of strategic alternatives, the Board has determined to suspend the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan (the “Plan”), effective immediately. As a result, stockholders will receive dividends in cash effective with the dividend currently scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. If Monmouth reinstates the Plan in the future, stockholders that remain enrolled at reinstatement will automatically resume participation in the Plan.

Venable LLP is serving as Monmouth’s legal counsel, and CS Capital Advisors and J.P. Morgan are acting as the Company’s financial advisors.

About Monmouth Real Estate
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%.

Seite 1 von 3
Monmouth Real Estate Investment (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Monmouth Real Estate Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) (“Monmouth” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”), working together with its legal and financial advisors, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
First Cobalt Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Geophysics and Surficial Sampling Increase the Extent of Scottie Resources’ High-Grade Domino ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:36 Uhr
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5.9% TO $0.18 PER SHARE
31.12.20
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ISSUES STATEMENT
24.12.20
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES NEW ACQUISITION IN THE ATLANTA, GA MSA
21.12.20
Monmouth Real Estate Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from Blackwells Capital
18.12.20
MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES NEW ACQUISITION IN THE COLUMBUS, OH MSA