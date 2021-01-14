 

CarGurus Completes Acquisition of CarOffer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.01.2021, 23:00  |  56   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today announced it has completed the acquisition of a 51% interest in CarOffer, with the ability to buy the remaining equity interest in the company over the next three years. The acquisition adds wholesale vehicle acquisition and selling capabilities to CarGurus’ portfolio of dealer offerings. CarOffer was founded by auto industry veteran, Bruce Thompson, who will continue to lead the CarOffer brand and team from their Plano, Texas location.

“We are thrilled to welcome the CarOffer team to the CarGurus family and excited to join forces to drive further innovation and value for our customers,” said Jason Trevisan, Chief Financial Officer at CarGurus. “Digital wholesale creates exciting new opportunities for efficiencies in the marketplace, especially as more of the automotive buying journey shifts online. By combining CarGurus and CarOffer capabilities, we can deliver a powerful new solution for dealers to buy and sell the right inventory at the right price. We believe this will not only be a win for dealers, but for consumers as well.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what the CarOffer team has accomplished so far, and I can’t wait to begin this next phase of our growth in partnership with a company as pioneering as CarGurus,” said Bruce Thompson, founder and CEO of CarOffer. “We see tremendous potential in this combination, and we look forward to getting to work integrating our capabilities and continuing to build better solutions for dealers.”

CarGurus is the largest automotive marketplace in the United States, with more visitors1 and more inventory than any other major online automotive marketplace2. The company also has the largest dealer network in the U.S.3, with roughly 24,000 subscribed dealers. With this acquisition, the company plans to expand dealer participation on the CarOffer platform, thereby increasing inventory supply on the sell-side and liquidity on the buy-side. CarGurus will also integrate its Instant Market Value retail valuation data to help dealers price vehicles on CarOffer, and will use the CarOffer Buying Matrix to make real-time offers to dealers on their CarGurus inventory.

Seite 1 von 3


CarGurus Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CarGurus Completes Acquisition of CarOffer CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today announced it has completed the acquisition of a 51% interest in CarOffer, with the ability to buy the remaining …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Barrick Achieves 2020 Production Targets
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Sotagliflozin in Heart Failure
QMX Gold Intersects 196.6m at 1.78 g/t Au Including 5.45 g/t Au Over 33.5m In-Pit at Bonnefond
CORRECTION -- INTRUSION Successfully Completes Beta Testing of its Newest Cybersecurity Solution, ...
Bitfarms Announces Resignation of Officer and Director
First Cobalt Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
Nano Dimension Prices $332.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Geophysics and Surficial Sampling Increase the Extent of Scottie Resources’ High-Grade Domino ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
T2 Biosystems T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel Proves Effective Amid Global Rise in Variants of the SARS-CoV-2 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board