CarGurus Completes Acquisition of CarOffer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global online automotive marketplace, today announced it has completed the acquisition of a 51% interest in CarOffer, with the ability to buy the remaining equity interest in the company over the next three years. The acquisition adds wholesale vehicle acquisition and selling capabilities to CarGurus’ portfolio of dealer offerings. CarOffer was founded by auto industry veteran, Bruce Thompson, who will continue to lead the CarOffer brand and team from their Plano, Texas location.



“We are thrilled to welcome the CarOffer team to the CarGurus family and excited to join forces to drive further innovation and value for our customers,” said Jason Trevisan, Chief Financial Officer at CarGurus. “Digital wholesale creates exciting new opportunities for efficiencies in the marketplace, especially as more of the automotive buying journey shifts online. By combining CarGurus and CarOffer capabilities, we can deliver a powerful new solution for dealers to buy and sell the right inventory at the right price. We believe this will not only be a win for dealers, but for consumers as well.”

“I’m incredibly proud of what the CarOffer team has accomplished so far, and I can’t wait to begin this next phase of our growth in partnership with a company as pioneering as CarGurus,” said Bruce Thompson, founder and CEO of CarOffer. “We see tremendous potential in this combination, and we look forward to getting to work integrating our capabilities and continuing to build better solutions for dealers.”

CarGurus is the largest automotive marketplace in the United States, with more visitors1 and more inventory than any other major online automotive marketplace2. The company also has the largest dealer network in the U.S.3, with roughly 24,000 subscribed dealers. With this acquisition, the company plans to expand dealer participation on the CarOffer platform, thereby increasing inventory supply on the sell-side and liquidity on the buy-side. CarGurus will also integrate its Instant Market Value retail valuation data to help dealers price vehicles on CarOffer, and will use the CarOffer Buying Matrix to make real-time offers to dealers on their CarGurus inventory.