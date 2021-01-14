Nasdaq Halts Generations Bancorp NY, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced that trading was halted today in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (Nasdaq: GBNY) at 17:10:16 Eastern Time on January 14, 2021, for "additional information requested" from the company at a last sale price of $10.01.



Trading will remain halted until Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. has fully satisfied Nasdaq’s request for additional information.