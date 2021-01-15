 

Media Advisory Stellantis Opening Bell Ceremonies for its introduction on the financial markets of Paris, Milan and New York

15.01.2021, 14:30  |  26   |   |   

Vélizy-Villacoublay and London, January 15, 2021

Media Advisory: Stellantis Opening Bell Ceremonies for

its introduction on the financial markets of Paris, Milan and New York
 

John Elkann, Chairman of Stellantis and Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, to ring the opening bell of the Paris and Milan stock exchanges on Monday, January 18 and the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 19

In celebration of the first day of Stellantis - formed from the merger of FCA and Groupe PSA - John Elkann, Chairman, Stellantis, and Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis, will ring the traditional opening bell of the three stock exchanges where Stellantis shares will be listed.

Stellantis shares are expected to begin trading on Euronext in Paris and on the Borsa Italiana in Milan on Monday, January 18, 2021 and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The NYSE is closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Opening ceremonies will be webcast:

Monday, Jan. 18:

             ·2:50 a.m. EST/8:50 CET – Euronext, Paris (France)

https://channel.royalcast.com/stellantis-en/#!/stellantis-en/20210108_ ...

            ·3:00 a.m. EST/09:00 CET – Borsa Italiana, Milan (Italy)
                 https://www.borsaitaliana.it/homepage/homepage.htm

