This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer or invitation to exchange or sell or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for, any securities, any part of the business or assets described herein, or any other interests or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in connection with the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication should not be construed in any manner as a recommendation to any reader of this document.

By reading this communication, you agree to be bound by the following limitations and qualifications :

This communication is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14th 2017.

Vélizy-Villacoublay and London, January 15, 2021

Media Advisory: Stellantis Opening Bell Ceremonies for

its introduction on the financial markets of Paris, Milan and New York



John Elkann, Chairman of Stellantis and Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, to ring the opening bell of the Paris and Milan stock exchanges on Monday, January 18 and the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, January 19

In celebration of the first day of Stellantis - formed from the merger of FCA and Groupe PSA - John Elkann, Chairman, Stellantis, and Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer, Stellantis, will ring the traditional opening bell of the three stock exchanges where Stellantis shares will be listed.

Stellantis shares are expected to begin trading on Euronext in Paris and on the Borsa Italiana in Milan on Monday, January 18, 2021 and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The NYSE is closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Opening ceremonies will be webcast:

Monday, Jan. 18:

·2:50 a.m. EST/8:50 CET – Euronext, Paris (France)

https://channel.royalcast.com/stellantis-en/#!/stellantis-en/20210108_ ...

·3:00 a.m. EST/09:00 CET – Borsa Italiana, Milan (Italy)

https://www.borsaitaliana.it/homepage/homepage.htm