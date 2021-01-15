 

Affimed Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Shares and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Heidelberg, Germany, January 15, 2021 – Affimed N.V. (“Affimed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 16,666,667 common shares, at the public offering price of $6.00 per share, and the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 2,500,000 common shares. The exercise of the option to purchase over-allotment shares brought the total number of common shares sold by Affimed to 19,166,667 common shares and increased the gross proceeds raised in the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated expenses of the offering payable by Affimed, to $115 million.

Jefferies LLC, SVB Leerink LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers and Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. is acting as co-manager. A shelf registration statement relating to these securities filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) was declared effective by the SEC on December 30, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com, SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com, or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The Company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The Company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the proposed offering of common shares and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the company’s offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Affimed Investor and Media Contact:
Alexander Fudukidis, Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com, IR@affimed.com
Tel.: +1 (917) 436-8102


Disclaimer

