Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.01.2021 / 19:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Krüger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TUI AG

b) LEI
529900SL2WSPV293B552 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares by exercising of subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.07 EUR 39663.830 EUR
1.07 EUR 661.260 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.0700 EUR 40325.0900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


15.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64260  15.01.2021 



Diskussion: TUI: Wir haben ein Problem
Wertpapier


