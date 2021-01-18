Gross production from the Tortue field averaged approximately 13,500 barrels of oil per day in the fourth quarter of 2020, amounting to a total gross production of 1.24 million barrels of oil for the period. BW Adolo had scheduled downtime of 11 days in October for its annual maintenance program and to comply with Gabonese production allocations to meet the nation’s OPEC quotas.

BW Energy today provides an update on the operation and development of the Dussafu Marin license in Gabon. The Company will publish its financial report for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Friday, 19 February 2021.

BW Energy completed two liftings in the quarter, realising an average price of approximately USD 46.5 per barrel. The latter lifting will be paid to the Company in January 2021. Production cost (excluding royalties) was USD 22.7 per barrel. This includes approximately USD 2.2 million of additional costs related to handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the quarter.

BW Energy’s share of gross production was approximately 914,000 barrels of oil. Net sold volume, which is the basis for revenue recognition in the financial statement, was 1.26 million barrels including approximately 162.000 barrels of fourth quarter DMO deliveries and an over-lift position of around 41,000 barrels at the end of the period.

Execution of Dussafu development plan is progressing with the recent award of a drilling contract for one development well (DTM-7H) and one exploration well. Additionally, BW Energy holds an option for another exploration well subject to the results of the drilling campaign.

In November 2020, BW Energy concluded on an alternative development plan for the Hibiscus/Ruche satellite field, utilising a converted jack-up as an offshore installation. Planning for the Hibiscus Alpha conversion project is progressing with focus on structural engineering and yard selection. The use of a converted jack-up is expected to reduce capital investments by around USD 100 million compared to constructing and installing a new wellhead platform.

BW Energy had a cash balance of USD 120 million at 31 December 2020, compared to USD 145 million at 30 September 2020. The decrease is mainly due to the abovementioned working capital impact of the December lifting and previously announced payments for the acquisition of two jack-ups.

About BW Energy:

BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing FPSOs to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The main assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine Permit offshore Gabon and a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, both operated by the Company. Total net 2P+2C reserves were 247 million barrels at the start of 2020.

