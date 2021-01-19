BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA study in COVID-19

The independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) of the COVA study recommends start of recruitment of Part 2 of the two-part Phase 2-3 Study (“the COVA Study”)

Patient recruitment for Part 2 of the COVA Study will start as soon as regulatory/ethics approvals or permissions are obtained in the relevant jurisdictions

Interim Analysis on Part 1 is expected in Q1 2021.

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOPHYTIS SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces the recommendation by the DMC to start recruitment for Part 2 of Phase 2-3 of the COVA Study. The COVA Study assesses Sarconeos (BIO101) as a potential treatment for acute respiratory failure associated with COVID-19.

The DMC’s recommendation is based on its review of the safety data analysis from the first 20 patients enrolled in the study. Based on the DMC’s recommendation, BIOPHYTIS intends to start patient recruitment for Part 2 of the COVA Study in countries where applicable regulatory approvals or permissions, including Institutional Review Board/Ethics Committee approvals, are obtained.

Stanislas Veillet, Chief Executive Officer of BIOPHYTIS, said: “We are extremely pleased to receive the DMC’s recommendation to commence recruitment for Part 2 of the COVA Study. With the deteriorating COVID-19 situation around the world, there is a clear need for new treatment options for elderly patients, or patients with co-morbidities, who are expected to continue to be at high risk of developing severe respiratory manifestations requiring hospitalization, even while vaccines are being rolled-out.”

The COVA clinical program (clinicaltrials.gov identifier: NCT04472728) is a global, multicentric, double-blind, placebo-controlled, group-sequential, and adaptive design two-part Phase 2-3 study assessing Sarconeos (BIO101) in patients aged 45 and older, hospitalized with severe respiratory manifestations of COVID-19.

Part 1 of the COVA Study is a Phase 2 exploratory proof of concept study providing preliminary data on the safety, and tolerability and activity of Sarconeos (BIO101) in 50 hospitalized patients with severe respiratory manifestations related to COVID-19.