 

SNP SE and Rackspace Technology Enter into Strategic Partnership

  • SNP and Rackspace Technology join forces to enable companies to quickly and securely move to the cloud as well as modernize and optimize their migrated SAP landscape using SNP’s CrystalBridge software
  • The partnership will focus on customers across EMEA at first, with global deployment to follow

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, a leading provider of software solutions for digital transformation processes and automated data migrations, and Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology solutions company, have signed a strategic partnership agreement. The collaboration will cover the use of the SNP software CrystalBridge for Rackspace Technology customers who want to move their SAP landscape to the cloud. Rackspace Technology has operations in 120 countries and provides managed services for more 120,000 customers including over half of the Fortune 100 companies.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many business strategies have focused on bringing workloads, including SAP, into the cloud, which has accelerated many digital transformation plans. Rackspace Technology’s multi-cloud expertise coupled with application migration and modernization acumen gives customers the edge and skills they need to complete their cloud journey successfully.

Rackspace Technology will harness SNP software to enable its customers to move to the cloud quickly and with minimal risk using automated data migration. The software delivers a comprehensive analysis of the existing system landscape, allowing users to plan and control data migration as well as restructure and modernize the SAP landscape after the move to the cloud.

As part of the partnership, the two IT companies have also decided to set up a joint competence center. Here, SNP experts will train and certify Rackspace Technology employees to use CrystalBridge in order to provide the best possible service to customers.

Bernd Gill, Director Strategic Alliance, Partner & Innovation for DACH at Rackspace Technology, says: “As the need for application migrations and modernization continues to grow, our partnership with SNP will enable customers to increasingly realize the value of the cloud. The demand for SAP services has rapidly grown over the last year as businesses look to enhance their customer relations and business operations to remain competitive in today’s changing business landscape.”

